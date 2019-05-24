|
|
Kathleen Bernadette Talbott-Stokes
Surprise - Beloved daughter, sister, mother, aunt, friend and wife Kathleen Bernadette Talbott-Stokes, born Dec 20. 1952 in DuBois, PA, died May 16, 2019 in Surprise, AZ.
Her elementary school years were spent in Manitou Springs, CO. The family relocated to Phoenix, AZ where Kathy lived her middle and high school years. Youngest of five children, she was the blonde darling of the family, adventuresome, free spirited and involved in animal rescue. She remained in the general Phoenix area for the remainder of her life.
She was preceded in death by her sister Marlene Adams in 1993, her mother Irene Crabtree in 2012.
She is survived by two sons, Troy Tunstill and Tim Talbott along with sisters Anna Hoitinga, Donna Gosselin, brother Ken Crabtree, six grandchildren, many precious nieces and nephews, and her husband Alton Stokes. Her nephew Matthew Hughens, a hospice nurse, helped provide special care for her toward the end of her journey.
She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
A family celebration of life will be held next month at the Raging Crab Ranch, in Ash Fork AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 24, 2019