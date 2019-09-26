Services
Kathleen C. Most


1947 - 2019
Kathleen C. Most Obituary
Kathleen C. Most

Surprise - Mrs. Kathleen C. Most of Surprise Arizona passed peacefully in here sleep on September 14,2019 at age 72.

Kathleen was Born in New York February 10, 1947. She had 6 brothers and sisters

Kathleen was married to Woodrow C Most. They retired in 1986 and moved to Arizona where they lived the rest of there lives.

She was a devoted wife to Woodrow until his passing.

Kathleen was a devoted mother and survived by her 4 children Woody, Michael, Carol and Mickey. And eight Grand children John, Elizabeth, Brianna, Claudia, Connor, Preston, Tyler, and Addison.

Memorial service will be at Camino Del Sol Chapel 13738 Camino Del Sol Sun City West Arizona 85375 Saturday 9/28/2019 at 11:00

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Multiple Sclerosis foundation.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 26, 2019
