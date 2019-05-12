|
|
Kathleen "Kay" Conroy
Sun City West - Kathleen "Kay" Conroy (76) of Sun City West, AZ and Chicago, IL suddenly passed away on May 1st 2019. Kay was loved by her husband (Michael J Conroy), daughters Kelli (Bill) and Kimberly (Alan) and son Michael (Kelly). Beloved by her grandchildren Kyle, Samantha, Kevin, and Justin. Beloved sister of Ann Mae Norris and brother Tommy O'Connor. A proud member of "Club" and loved by many lifelong friends.
Cremation will be private, but the children will celebrate her life, laughter and legacy at Kay's favorite place "The Lake" in Wilmington, IL.
May the road rise to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sunshine warm your face. And the rainfall falls soft upon your fields until we meet again, may God hold you in the hollow of His hands. When you speak of her, speak not with tears, for thoughts of her should not be sad. Let memories of the times you shared give comfort for her life was rich because of you.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 12, 2019