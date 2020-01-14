|
|
In Loving Memory of
Kathleen Crowley Page
August 3, 1946 - January 18, 2011
Your memory still leads us every day in
making good decisions on how to live,
love and how to treat people.
This last year brought 4 new Great Grandkids making a total of eight for you to turn into avid readers and ruthless Scrabble players. We know you're beating Jacob at Scrabble but go easy on him.
We all still miss you!
Mom, George, Peggy, your children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, your brothers, sister and all of your friends.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 14 to Jan. 19, 2020