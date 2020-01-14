Resources
Kathleen Crowley Page

Kathleen Crowley Page In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Kathleen Crowley Page

August 3, 1946 - January 18, 2011

Your memory still leads us every day in

making good decisions on how to live,

love and how to treat people.

This last year brought 4 new Great Grandkids making a total of eight for you to turn into avid readers and ruthless Scrabble players. We know you're beating Jacob at Scrabble but go easy on him.

We all still miss you!

Mom, George, Peggy, your children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, your brothers, sister and all of your friends.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 14 to Jan. 19, 2020
