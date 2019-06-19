Services
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Community
10815 N 84th St
Scottsdale, AZ

Kathleen Domanski

Scottsdale - Kathleen Domanski, 74, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 13, 2019. Kathleen was born in Cleveland, Ohio. Survived by her brother Kenneth from Cleveland, Ohio, friend Kay Halladay of Scottsdale, and family and friends in Cleveland Ohio. A funeral mass will be held on Friday June 21 at 10:00 AM at St. Patrick Catholic Community at 10815 N 84th St. Scottsdale, AZ 85260. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley or St. Patrick Catholic Community.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 19, 2019
