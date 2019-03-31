Services
Greenwood/Memory Lawn Mortuary & Cemetery
2300 West Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ 85009
(602) 254-8491
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Greenwood Memory Lawn/Serenity Chapel
2300 W. Van Buren
View Map
Phoenix - Kathleen Eaves passed peacefully on March 27th, spending her last few days surrounded by family. She came to Arizona from Paducah, KY where she was born, April 29th to William and Mary Ford. Kathleen was a wife, mom, mimi, aunt and friend who had a passion to celebrate all things in life. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Lois (Bud), Son Rodney (Melissa), grandchildren, Chad (Amy), Erin (James)Flowers; great grandchild Alex Eaves and Sister Jean Burley Services are to be held at Greenwood Memory Lawn/Serenity Chapel 2300 W. Van Buren Tuesday April 2nd at 10:00 am. Please see www.almoore-grimshaw for tributes.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 31, 2019
