Kathleen (Kathy) Elizabeth Jorgensen
Phoenix - Kathleen (Kathy) Elizabeth Jorgensen of Phoenix, AZ passed away peacefully at the age of 76 on April 25th 2019. Born in St. Paul, Minnesota May 19th 1942 to Margaret and Herbert Johnson, moved to Arizona in 1958 and often referred to herself as a "Nearly Native Arizonan". Kathy is survived by her brother, four children, five grandchildren, a nephew, three nieces and countless friends. She graduated from Salpointe High school in Tucson and worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona for over 30 years in customer service, as a paralegal and project manager helping to develop many of the HIPAA regulations used today.
Kathy spent nearly her entire life as an activist for social change. Having contracted polio at age 4 she spent much of her youth in and out of hospitals yet she volunteered for the march of dimes to help raise funds to develop a polio vaccine. Despite needing a brace and crutches to walk she marched for various causes in high school, college and early adulthood. She volunteered with her church as a lector, Eucharistic Minister, and helped form a group to assist divorcees find emotional, social and financial support.
In retirement Kathy devoted her time to the Society of Saint Vincent De Paul. As a Vincentian she volunteered countless hours for food drives, voter registration drives, and was a lobbyist in the state legislature. She worked with the Voice of the Poor and The Children's Action Alliance to help the marginalized and under privileged in Arizona and the Southwest. Her efforts to end scam payday loans targeting the poorest communities in AZ is now a template for this work nationwide. She would often drive home from her volunteer duties by various parks to pass out water to the homeless and let them know how to get help.
"I will always welcome joyfully any opportunity that comes my way to be of service to you" St. Vincent de Paul.
Celebration of life services will be held at Franciscan Renewal Center (The Casa), 5802 East Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale, Arizona 85253-4124. (Feel free to wear bright colors especially purple)
Vigil Service Friday, June 7th, 6pm (Rosary 5:30pm).
Celebration Mass Saturday June 8th, 10:30 am. Reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers please forward donations in Kathy's name to either: St Vincent De Paul Society, www.stvincentdepaul.net, 602-266-4483, or to The Franciscan Renewal Center's Solar Panel Initiative, www.thecasa.org, 480-948-7460
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 5, 2019