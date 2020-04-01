Services
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Kathleen (Kathy) Gudenschwager

Kathleen (Kathy) Gudenschwager

Scottsdale - Passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020.

Beloved wife of Philip Sr. for over 50 years. Kathy lives on through her children, Philip Jr. and Sheryl Gudenschwager.

Kathy was born in Syracuse, New York. Her career started at General Electric in Syracuse, where she met her husband Philip. Kathy and Philip moved to Arizona in 1963. She obtained an Associates degree in Administration of Justice. She continued her career for many years in Adult Probation, where she functioned as both a probation officer and interim counselor, receiving many accolades from both probationers and staff.

Kathy touched many lives with her warm smile, infectious personality, and positive attitude. Kathy will be missed by relatives and countless friends.

Memorial service TBD.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
