|
|
Kathleen H. Cornwall
Mesa - June 21, 1923 - August 19, 2019
Kathleen (Kay) H. Cornwall, age 96 of Mesa, Arizona, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Lund Home - Hospice of the Valley in Gilbert, AZ. Kay was born June 21, 1923 to Lawrence and Helen (Manville) Milfred in Cazenovia, Wisconsin.
Kay was a registered nurse receiving her degree in 1944 from St. Mary's School of Nursing, Madison, Wisconsin.
She was united in marriage to Ernest Cornwall on March 14, 1945. Kay and Ernie had 66 loving years together and raised four children. She is survived by her children; Jeanne (Burton) Knox, Michael Cornwall, Susan Cornwall and Jill (Charles) Helms, siblings; Peter Milfred, Patricia Smith and Bonnie Pickett, her grandchildren; Amy, Brad, Michael, Diane, Adam and Eric and 6 great-grandchildren. Kay was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ernie and brother Clarence.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix, AZ.
Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 25, 2019