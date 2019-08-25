Services
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 E. Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Cornwall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen H. Cornwall


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen H. Cornwall Obituary
Kathleen H. Cornwall

Mesa - June 21, 1923 - August 19, 2019

Kathleen (Kay) H. Cornwall, age 96 of Mesa, Arizona, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Lund Home - Hospice of the Valley in Gilbert, AZ. Kay was born June 21, 1923 to Lawrence and Helen (Manville) Milfred in Cazenovia, Wisconsin.

Kay was a registered nurse receiving her degree in 1944 from St. Mary's School of Nursing, Madison, Wisconsin.

She was united in marriage to Ernest Cornwall on March 14, 1945. Kay and Ernie had 66 loving years together and raised four children. She is survived by her children; Jeanne (Burton) Knox, Michael Cornwall, Susan Cornwall and Jill (Charles) Helms, siblings; Peter Milfred, Patricia Smith and Bonnie Pickett, her grandchildren; Amy, Brad, Michael, Diane, Adam and Eric and 6 great-grandchildren. Kay was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ernie and brother Clarence.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix, AZ.

Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now