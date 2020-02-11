|
Kathleen Henze
Surrounded by love, Kathleen Henze passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020.
Kathleen, a fifth generation Arizonan, was born August 17, 1946, to John and Margaret Neary. One of six children in an Irish Catholic family, Kathleen attended St. Francis Elementary School, Xavier High School, Gonzaga University, and received her degree in education from Arizona State University. A favorite of her kindergarten students and their parents, Kathleen's teaching career spanned from 1971-1996.
Kathleen married Tom Henze November 24, 1973 and they were happily married for 47 years. Together they built a life of love and fun. Tom and Kathleen had four children: Janey, Jeff, Mary Martha, and Marney. Whether it be in Phoenix or Prescott, the Henze house was "Grand Central Station", which was always filled with friends, neighbors, and countless children. Kathleen loved it and made it that way.
In addition to teaching school, and coordinating a busy household, Kathleen went back to school and obtained her Masters degree in Early Childhood Education from NAU. Her energy knew no bounds!
Kathleen was a "mom to all", including her students, her nieces and nephews, and the many many friends of her kids. Kathleen loved all children and found great joy in helping them. She had a unique ability to identify a problem and set out to solve it—and solve them she did! Her acts of kindness did not stop with her family and friends, but rather, were granted to everyone she encountered.
Kathleen was a long-time volunteer. To name just a few, she dedicated her time and talents to Teach for America, the Junior League of Phoenix, and Catholic Charities and she was a founding member of National Charity League.
She had deeply meaningful and lasting friendships, and we'd like to thank her many friends for their endless kindness and love.
Everyone will miss her huge smile, her great hugs, her nurturing spirit, her great dance moves, her love of life, and her love of God. In the end, Kathleen taught us that "all you need is love."
Kathleen is survived by her loving husband Tom, her children Janey Henze Cook (Bill Cook), Jeff, Mary Martha and Marney Henze, grandson Alex Brumfield, granddaughter Kennedy Cook, her sisters Toni Neary Harper, Molly Neary (Kenneth Kanev) and brother Michael Neary (Jamie), her nieces and nephews Stephanie, Maggie, Kevin, Mark, Jake, Allyson, and Christopher, their spouses, and twelve grand-nieces and grand-nephews. What a reunion it must have been when she joined her parents, and sisters Peggy and Barbi Neary in heaven.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at twelve noon at Brophy Chapel, 4701 N Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85012. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her name to the , Desert Southwest Chapter, at https://act/alz.org.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020