Kathleen (Kaska) Kendzior
Phoenix - Kathleen (Kaska) Kendzior of Phoenix passed away on March 2, 2019. Kathleen was born in Norfolk, Virginia on August 2, 1950. Kathleen was happily divorced for 19 years and she did mean HAPPILY divorced. She worked for Motorola for 35 years before retiring in 2002. She is survived by her older (by 3 minutes) twin sister, Christine Kendzior-Shearer, brother-in-law Michael Shearer, brother Steven Kendzior, many cousins, friends, and the one and only Mitzi (her cat). Kathleen liked to read, travel, make calendars with sequins for her friends at Christmas, and her favorite thing was to go to Las Vegas and help THEM pay their electric bill. She was preceded in death by her parents Rachael (1981) and Stanley (1997) Kendzior, sister Eleanor (1947), brother Paul (2000), and special friend Herb Gower (2018). No services are to be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate in Kathleen's name to Halo Animal Rescue or Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 17, 2019