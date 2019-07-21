Resources
1936 - 2019
Mesa - Kathleen Larson, 82, peacefully passed away on Sunday July 14th, 2019. Kathy was born in Dekalb, IL on September 30, 1936 to Earl and Kathryn Waller. Kathy was a member of the First United Methodist Church since 1957. She enjoyed expressing herself through crafting, gardening and dance. Kathy worked for the State of Arizona Corrections Department for many years as an Executive Assistant. She had a true appreciation for the Arts and provided many hours of volunteer service at The Mesa Arts Center.

Kathy loved her friends and was known as 'Chatty Kathy' by her exercise/volunteer/church families. She loved her family fiercely and displayed pride and love for them at every opportunity.

Kathy was preceded in death by her loving partner Dennis Ganoe. She is survived by her dear friend and partner Jim Larson. She is also survived by her sister Nancy (Pat) and her brother Bob. She is survived by her 3 children Tavi (Rod), Tracy (Joe) and Barry (Tara). She is survived by grandchildren: Jake (Madilyn), Madison, Shyanne, Wyatt, Luke and Reese and great-grandchildren Romee, Beckham, Jai and Beau.

Kathy was loved and will be missed by many. There will be a Celebration of Life for Kathy in November 2019. Details for the the celebration will be posted at a future date.

Condolences and memories can be posted on the tribute page at meldrummortuary.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 21, 2019
