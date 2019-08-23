|
|
Kathleen Lucy Terian
Sun Lakes -
Kathleen Lucy (nee Burns) Terian, age 77, was surrounded by her family as she passed peacefully on August 16, 2019, in Sun Lakes, AZ. Born on May 13, 1942 in Buffalo, NY, to the late John Joseph Burns and the late Lucy (Phillips) Burns, Kathy married her beloved husband Joe on August 25, 1962. Together, they raised five children and thoroughly enjoyed their 17 grandchildren. Kathy was active in many Catholic ministries and was a loyal member of Good Bears of the World. She was passionate about her genealogy and traced her family's heritage back to passengers on the Mayflower. Kathy will be remembered for her kindness, and her gentle, loving, generous spirit. Left to honor Kathy are her devoted husband Joseph Julius Terian, Jr., sister Barbara (late Roger) Jukich, brothers John (Catherine) Burns Jr., and Daniel (Heidi) Burns, her children, Lynn Maher, Deborah (Mitchell) Mann, Susan Lane, Joseph M. Terian, and Patricia (Charles Jr.) Mancabelli, 16 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Kathy joins her 17th grandchild, Jody Michael Terian, in Heaven.
A Funeral Mass will be held on August 24, 2019, at 10 am (Rosary at 9:30 am) at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 3450 W. Ray Rd., Chandler, AZ 85226, followed by a Celebration of Life at the Sun Lakes Country Club.
A Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will take place in Buffalo on September 14, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The HonorHealth Research Institute Pancreatic Cancer Fund. Visit give.honorhealth.com, scroll to the bottom of the designation dropdown menu and select "other" Manually enter "The HonorHealth Research Institute Pancreatic Cancer Fund." Or, send your gift payable to HonorHealth Foundation, with "The HonorHealth Research Institute Pancreatic Cancer Fund" in the memo line, to 8125 N. Hayden Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85258. Condolences can be shared at www.Legacy.com/obituaries/azcentral.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 23, 2019