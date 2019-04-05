|
|
Kathleen M. Bohn
Mesa - Kathleen M. Bohn passed away peacefully at the age 101 at her home in Mesa AZ. Born in Greensboro N.C. on August 31, 1917, she lived a long and happy life. Known for her sunny disposition and positive outlook, she always had a kind word and a smile for everyone. Among her many accomplishments, she was a champion bowler, accountant, avid traveler, wonderful cook and extremely lucky gambler. Widowed twice, she was preceded in death by husbands Einar Bennetsen and Harry Bohn, 3 children, Shirley Eccles, Gary Bohn, and Ray Bohn, her parents H.P. and Tommie Moose, and 7 siblings. She is survived by many adoring grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren as well as many other loving family members. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Meldrum Mortuary, 52 N. Macdonald, Mesa AZ. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to: Hospice of the West, 21410 N. 19th Ave., Suite #100, Phoenix, AZ 85027 or, hospicewestaz.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 5, 2019