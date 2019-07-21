Services
Mt Calvary Lutheran Church
2940 Mineral Point Ave
Janesville, WI 53548
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
MT. CALVARY LUTHERAN CHURCH
2940 Mineral Point Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Van Caster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen M. (Wenzel) Van Caster


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen M. (Wenzel) Van Caster Obituary
Kathleen M. (Wenzel) Van Caster

Mesa - Kathleen M. (Wenzel) Van Caster, age 69, of Mesa, AZ, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 in Mesa, following complications from a stroke. Kathy was born January 23, 1950 in Janesville, the daughter of Richard & Esther Wenzel. She graduated from Parker High School, Class of 1968, and moved to Green Bay in 1979 where she raised her 2 children. Kathy moved to Mesa, AZ in 1995. She started each day at her favorite café before heading to work at Big Two Body Shop, where her coworkers became some of her closest friends. Kathy lived life to the fullest and always offered help to those in need. She enjoyed boating, fishing, making hand stamped cards, sharing meals with friends, and going to the casino.

She is survived by her mother, Esther; her son, Chad Dillenberg, of Beaverton, OR; her daughter, Paula Petraski, of Luxemburg, WI; her sister, Sandra Christensen, and her brother, Bradley Wenzel, both of Janesville; and her 3 grandchildren, Kaylee, Braden, and Allison. Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Richard. Even after death, Kathy continued to help others with the donation of her body to Research for Life.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at MT. CALVARY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2940 Mineral Point Ave., with Rev. David Bergelin officiating. A visitation and reception will follow the services in the Fellowship Hall.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.