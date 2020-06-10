Kathleen Marie Johnston



Kathleen Marie Johnston (Kathy) was called to the Lord on June 4th, 2020. Kathy was born on January 26th, 1942 In Detroit, Michigan. She had 7 brothers and sisters and is survived by Husband James Johnston, sons Tony (Rosemary) Johnston, Tim (Melinda) Johnston, daughter Tammy (Keith) Vanderbeek and siblings Madeline, Beverly, Mike and Harry, as well as 4 Grandchildren and a Great Grandchild. She was born in Detroit Michigan and moved to Phoenix Arizona in 1945 Where she attended St. Thomas Elementary and Camelback High School. Kathy worked for Walmart in Flagstaff, Arizona and spent many years volunteering for St. Vincent DePaul, Catholic Social Services and Knights of Columbus. Kathy was an avid collector of many things. Kathy is proceeded in death by her parents Andrew and Rosella Lorts and siblings Patty, Mary Lou and Dottie.



The rosery will be at 9:15 and Mass will be held Friday June 12th, 2020 at 10 am Prince of Peace Catholic Church at 14818 W. Deer Valley Dr Sun City, Az 85375



Interment Service will be held on Friday June 12th, 2020 at 1pm at 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd Phoenix, Az 85024









