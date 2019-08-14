|
Kathleen Marie Shipe
Phoenix - Kathleen Marie Shipe (nee Browner) was born in Chicago, IL in 1947 and passed away peacefully at her Phoenix home on August 9, 2019 with her loving husband, Jim, and many family members at her side.
Kathy moved with her family to Phoenix in 1956 and graduated with honors from Washington High School in 1965. She received her bachelor's and master's degrees from Arizona State University and worked on her doctorate at Rutgers University while serving as Assistant to the Dean of Rutgers University, Livingston campus.
She loved her time on the east coast and when Ms. Magazine was launched in 1971 in NYC, Kathy was happy to be on board as an intern. Another highlight of her career was when her business, Bold Impressions, was named Small Business of the Year by the Scottsdale Chamber of Commerce in 1991.
Kathy's love of travel began early when she won a scholarship to sail around the world with Chapman College of the Seven Seas. She and her husband shared this love and travelled widely, including many cruises. Kathy was proud of her Irish heritage and traveled to Ireland many times for pleasure and to trace her family roots.
Her love of contemporary art and photography was reflected in her community involvement as president of the Contemporary Forum and as a board member of In Focus, both at the Phoenix Art Museum. Kathy and Jim filled their home with artwork from their world travels and community connections. Kathy was an active member of many community organizations including Nuestros Pequeños Hermanos, Charter 100 Women's Club and the Muscular Dystrophy Association and remained lifelong friends with many of her school, community and business associates. Kathy also loved music, especially the Beatles and jazz; having lively political and other discussions; golfing with her husband and siblings; and a good game of Scrabble with friends and family. Kathy is predeceased by her parents, Margaret and Philip J. Browner, and sister, Mary Browner. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, James O. Shipe as well as her siblings Philip G. Browner, John J. Browner (Wendy), Joan Munzinger (Fritz), Suzanne Crabb (Gene), Carol Browner, and Joseph A. Browner (Brenda), and many nieces and nephews all of whom loved her dearly and will miss her greatly.
There will a visitation on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 6pm and funeral service will be at 7pm at A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary 710 W. Bethany Home Road.
Burial will be on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11 am at Holy Cross Cemetery 9925 W Thomas Road Avondale, AZ
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 14, 2019