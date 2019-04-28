|
|
Kathleen MaryAnn Sanchez
Phoenix - Beloved wife, mother and grandmother Kathleen "Kitty" MaryAnn Sanchez went to be with our Lord on March 31st 2019. Kitty is survived by her husband of 48 years Edward Sanchez Jr. and her 3 children and their spouses Kathleen Parmigiani and husband David, Christopher Douglas Sr. And his wife Liberty, Robert Sanchez and his wife Tammy. She leaves behind her 4 grandchildren Christopher Douglas Jr., Brittany Douglas, Patrick Parmigiani, Hannah Parmigiani, Alejandrina Sanchez and Bronson Sanchez as well as 2 great grandchildren. She also is survived by many nieces, nephews and other extended family members. A celebration of Life will be held Saturday May 4, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church 4102 W Union Hills Dr, Glendale, Az. Reception with meal to follow in the Church Hall.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 28, 2019