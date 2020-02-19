|
Kathleen S. (Ruhlman) Pelley
Kathleen S. (Ruhlman) Pelley passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the age of 61. She was born on September 12, 1958, in South Bend, IN to Richard D. and Lavina (Makin) Ruhlman. She received her BS from Indiana University and a MS from Arizona State University. She was a career educator who taught most of the elementary grades as well as ESL and bilingual classes in schools in Nogales, Lavene, and Tempe, AZ. During that time, she also served a term as the Science and Health curriculum specialist for Tempe Elementary District #3. After more than 30 years of teaching, she retired in December 2013.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her mother, and stepmother, Kay. She will be deeply missed by Donald Pelley, her husband of more than 27 years; daughters Anna Pelley and Erin Pelley; her father of Sarasota, FL; brothers Donald (Suzanne) Ruhlman of Midway, UT, and Robert (Lori) Ruhlman of Alto, MI; step-sisters Lynn (Jim) Durborow of Garnet Valley, PA and Laura Clark of Witts Springs, AR; and other family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at Desert Cross Lutheran Church, 8600 S. McClintock Dr, Tempe where Kathleen was a long-time member. The service is scheduled for Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 am. Tributes in Kathleen's memory may be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020