Cornville - Kathlyne Rae Doorly, 68, passed away on August 13th, 2019 at her home in Cornville, Arizona, due to complications from diabetes.

She was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania to the late Verner and Elsie Robinson.

Kathlyne was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was a giving woman who was always there for all of us.

And she is still giving by having chosen to donate her body to medical research.

She has owned a couple businesses, worked several years as an accountant and then as a store clerk before she retired in 2004.

Kathlyne was survived by her 2 sons, Ronald and Kenneth Miller, her daughter, Pamela Miller and 5 grandchildren. She was preceded

in death by her loving husband, Douglas E Doorly.

The family will be celebrating Kathlyne's life privately.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 21, 2019
