Kathrine Sigala
Peoria - Kathrine (Kathy/Kato) J. Ramirez Sigala joined her parents Mario Ramirez and Thomasina (Cantu) Ramirez and baby brother Rodney Lee Ramirez on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in Sun City, Arizona. Although she moved to Arizona in the 1980's, she never forgot her Cornhusker roots. The love and devotion that surrounded her said a tremendous amount about her character. We hope everyone remembers Kathy by the way she would light up when family or friends would call, visit, or when the topic of her grandchildren came up. Kathy was gifted an extra eleven years, thanks to an organ donor in November of 2008. Since then, she fought to stay on this Earth to be with her family. The family she leaves behind include: devoted husband Aniceto Armando Sigala, daughter Heather (Jerry) Romero, daughter Andrea (Mathew) Schutte, three grandchildren: Hannah & Garrison Romero and Jolie Schutte, two sisters Debbie Ewoldt and Misti Ramirez, along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins that she adored. Services will be held Saturday, May 25th at Heritage Funeral Chapel, located at 6830 W. Thunderbird Rd, Peoria, AZ 85381. Viewing will be at 11:00 am with immediate service to follow at noon.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 19, 2019