Services
Heritage Funeral Chapel
6830 W Thunderbird Rd
Peoria, AZ 85381
623-974-3671
Viewing
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Heritage Funeral Chapel
6830 W. Thunderbird Rd
Peoria, AZ
View Map
Service
Following Services
Heritage Funeral Chapel
6830 W. Thunderbird Rd
Peoria, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathrine Sigala
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathrine Sigala

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kathrine Sigala Obituary
Kathrine Sigala

Peoria - Kathrine (Kathy/Kato) J. Ramirez Sigala joined her parents Mario Ramirez and Thomasina (Cantu) Ramirez and baby brother Rodney Lee Ramirez on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in Sun City, Arizona. Although she moved to Arizona in the 1980's, she never forgot her Cornhusker roots. The love and devotion that surrounded her said a tremendous amount about her character. We hope everyone remembers Kathy by the way she would light up when family or friends would call, visit, or when the topic of her grandchildren came up. Kathy was gifted an extra eleven years, thanks to an organ donor in November of 2008. Since then, she fought to stay on this Earth to be with her family. The family she leaves behind include: devoted husband Aniceto Armando Sigala, daughter Heather (Jerry) Romero, daughter Andrea (Mathew) Schutte, three grandchildren: Hannah & Garrison Romero and Jolie Schutte, two sisters Debbie Ewoldt and Misti Ramirez, along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins that she adored. Services will be held Saturday, May 25th at Heritage Funeral Chapel, located at 6830 W. Thunderbird Rd, Peoria, AZ 85381. Viewing will be at 11:00 am with immediate service to follow at noon.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Funeral Chapel
Download Now