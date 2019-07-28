|
|
Kathryn Anne Brudnak
Scottsdale - Kathryn Anne Brudnak 9/16/67 - 7/16/19 leaves behind a loving mother Carol, father Joseph, and brother Mark. She is the K in MAK Wood and was involved in the early success of the company. Visitation will be at Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary 6500 E Bell Road on Monday July 22, from 5-7 with interment Tuesday July 23 at 11:00. In lieu of flowers send donations to Sojourner, 619 W Walnut St. Milwaukee WI 53212 or Crossroads for Women Flower, 1632 East Flower, Phoenix AZ 85016. Visit www.hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 28, 2019