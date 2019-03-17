|
Kathryn 'Katie' Bolduc Foss
Phoenix - Kathryn 'Katie' Bolduc Foss passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ. She was 99 years old.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William 'Bill' Foss (Oct 1999) and sons William Foss II (June 1962) and Timothy Foss ( Feb 2001).
Katie was born and raised in Minneapolis, MN and graduated from St. Margaret's High School in 1937. She married Bill in Feb 1941 and they were married 58 years.
In 1970, they moved to Milwaukee, WI when Bill changed jobs, and lived there until 1985. Then they retired to Prescott, AZ, where she lived until 2016. Katie then moved to Phoenix with her daughter, Kathleen Gordon.
She was a loving mother to her six children and devoted wife to Bill. She followed him around the world as he built a successful business career. The family spent two years in Turkey (1954-56) when it was still a developing country. She had to manage the large family under difficult circumstances.
Katie loved life and enjoyed having a good time with family and friends. As a widow she continued traveling with her family, visiting Europe and South America many times. She even went to the high Andes and jungles of Peru. In later years, she enjoyed reading, playing cards with friends and watching the sun set.
She is survived by her two sons and their wives, Thomas and Pamela Foss and Jeff and Mary Kay Foss; by her two daughters, Kathleen Gordon and Anne Marie Kehoe and husband, Terry; by her daughter-in-law Cindy Foss; by ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday March 23, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 330 N. Coral Gables Dr., Phoenix, AZ 85023. A reception will follow at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to the William F Foss II Memorial Foundation, 207 Crescent Pt, Aiken, SC 29803. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 17, 2019