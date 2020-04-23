|
Kathryn (Hardt) Elowitz
Phoenix - Kathryn (Hardt) Elowitz, a mother, homemaker and retired employee of the Gila County Clerk of the Court Office, passed away April 21 in Phoenix. Because of the Corona-19 pandemic, there will be no services at this time. Burial will be in the Globe Cemetery.
Born on April 11, 1936, Kathy was a native Arizonan who spent most of her life in Globe. She is survived by her sons, Steven Elowitz (Linda Deegan) of Prescott, Bill Elowitz of Las Cruces, N.M., and Mark Elowitz of Beaver Creek, Ohio; by a sister, Athia Hardt, of Phoenix; by her brother-in-law, Vince Foti, of Globe; by her sister-in-law, Mary, of Gray, Georgia, and by six nieces and nephews, 13 great-nieces and nephews; and five great-great nephews and nieces. She is predeceased by her parents, State Senator A.V. "Bill" Hardt and Athia Hardt, former owners of Unique Sporting Goods in Globe, by her sister, Jo, and by her brother, August.
After graduating from Globe High School in 1954, Kathy was employed by the federal government in Ft. Huachuca in southern Arizona, where she met her former husband, Lt. Bernard Elowitz, of New Jersey. They were married at the First Baptist Church in Globe in 1956 and lived in Tombstone, near Ft. Huachuca, until he ended his service. They then moved to Linden, New Jersey, where their sons were born and spent the early years of their lives.
In 1974, Kathy and her sons moved back to Globe, where they attended Globe schools. Kathy began to work for Gila County and was an active member of the Trinity Baptist Church. After she retired, she was a caretaker for her mother. Both of them loved Globe and enjoyed reading about its history and visiting local antique stores.
Throughout her life, Kathy was a good and creative writer who shared her talents with her family, writing stories for her youngest sister when she was small and later helping her mother to write down her own childhood memories.
The family suggests donations to the or to the veterans assistance organization of your choice.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020