Kathryn Frances Kunasek
Kathryn Frances Kunasek (nee Ryan)(1935-2020) was born into eternal life on Saturday, June 27, 2020
Fran was one of five children born and raised in Omaha, Nebraska. She recollected her humble childhood fondly, as if she had had all the riches in the world. Even as a child, her faith guided her life. She passed through St. Peter Catholic Church on her way to school every morning to pray, and she proudly recounted working in the convent of the church to help pay for school. She viewed her life, even as a young girl, as one filled with blessings.
While working at Strategic Air Command Headquarters in Omaha, Fran went on a blind date with a recent Creighton University pharmacy school graduate and Air Force Officer, Carl Kunasek. She told us she prayed regularly about marriage and finding the right man. She and Carl married in 1959, and two years later, moved their young family to Arizona. She told everyone that living in Arizona felt like being on vacation every day of her life.
Fran loved adventure, and after marrying, embarked on a life filled with travel, family, and friends. She and Carl filled cars and campers with the kids and other family members and took off for the Grand Canyon, Rocky Point, summer trips to the Midwest, and other places far and wide. Later in life, she and Carl traveled around North America by motor home, often taking grandchildren on unforgettable trips. She and Carl visited just about every country in the world: China, the then-USSR, New Zealand, the Holy Land, Argentina, Canada, and most European countries, including Ireland the the Czech Republic looking for family roots. Fran was always at home wherever she happened to find herself, whether with dignitaries in foreign countries, legislators around the Arizona Capitol where Carl was a legislator for many years, or in the company of new friends.
Fran was happiest in the presence of her family, which grew over the years to include fourteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Fran was mostly known as Grandma, since that role was a source of great happiness for her. She delighted in watching the relationship between "the cousins" grow right in front of her eyes, and she worked hard to cultivate that connection.
Thanks to Grandma, the family set out on a drive one day in the early 1970s lured by free hot dogs and a day out of the heat to see some lots for sale in Forest Lakes, Arizona. This spontaneous trip led to the purchase of a beautiful property in the woods where the family worked together to build a cabin that continues to bring happiness and create memories for three generations of Kunaseks and many "friends of." Her other idea for a place to take the family and enjoy vacations, Coronado, California, also panned out, and thanks to her, the family has enjoyed staying in this charming town on the beach for over thirty years.
Everyone who knew Fran will forever associate the phrases "Offer it up!", "Don't spoil your children," and "Count your blessings" with this devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Sharp and witty, she entertained many with her strong, unbendable opinions and good-natured debate. She loved her God, her family and her country - in that order. Her legacy will endure with an extended family devoted to their Catholic faith, their families and our blessed country.
Her religious devotion was deep and sincere, and every car trip began with a rosary. She had a special devotion to the Blessed Mother, and it was most fitting that her last hours on earth were spent in the company of Her grace as the rosary was prayed over her.
Fran is survived by her husband of sixty-one years, Carl; children Kim (Rizal), Greg (Sandi), Andy (Kim), and Karrin (Ed); her fourteen grandchildren Jean-Paul (Sara), Alexandra (Charlie), Isabella, Hannah, Kolby, Elizabeth, Jackson (Riley), Emily, William, Andrew, Katie, Matthew, Abby, and Olivia; and two great-grandchildren, Gwenevere and Mac. All will miss her terribly.
A celebration of Fran's life will take place at a later time when it is safe to do so in the company of all the friends who enriched her life.
Donations may be made in Fran's name to Maggie's Place, www.maggiesplace.org
or the Poor Clares of Perpetual Adoration (https://desertnuns.com
)