Kathryn (Nana) Hall
Phoenix - On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, Kathryn (Nana) Hall, devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, spouse, sister, aunt, and friend passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, at the age of 91. Kathryn was born on October 14, 1928, in Oblong, IL to Elmer and Junia Ikemire. On December 20,1947, she married her beloved George R. Hall, Jr. and together raised three children in the Northern Virginia area. George and Kathryn retired to Phoenix, Arizona in 1979. Kathryn's favorite moments were always spent with family by her side. She loved watching her Phoenix Suns, the Hallmark channel, her daytime TV shows, crossword puzzles, and playing cards. She prayed continuously for all her departed loved ones, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. When she earned her heavenly wings, she joined her husband, George, her father and mother, her sister, Irma, her brothers Owen and Floyd, and her daughter, Cheryl. She is survived by her daughter Terri Gaschler, son David B. Hall, and wife, Elizabeth Hall, her grandchildren, Tonya Saffer, Shannon Gaschler, Lauryn Kobell, Justine Salyer, Kaleigh Hall, David M. Hall, Matthew Hall, and her great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Salyer, Joshua Salyer, Kylie Salyer, Carson Saffer, and Aidyn Gaschler. Kathryn will be placed to rest at Arlington National Cemetery next to her beloved husband. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020