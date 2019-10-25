|
|
Kathryn Jean Atchison Marshall
Chandler - Kathryn Jean Atchison Marshall (Willson), February 19, 1925 - October 18, 2019.
Kathryn Jean Atchison, (Jean) and her sister, Mary were born in Washington, Iowa to A.E. Atchison and Anabelle Marshall. Jean married Richard Marshall, while attending medical school at the University of Iowa. During their marriage, Dick worked as a physical therapist and Jean as a country doctor.
Jean and Dick had four children and moved to Arizona in 1958. Jean worked for the Maricopa County Health Department, including work in a mobile clinic for migrant and indigent populations, driving to remote areas for treatment. Jean retired and remarried retired psychiatrist, Jules Willson, living near the beach in Southern California. Jean and Jules shared an extended family that grew to include dozens of children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Jean and Jules were active members at Westminster Presbyterian Church, with Jean serving as an Elder and a Deacon. She loved to read and was a self-described political junkie. After Jules passing, Jean moved back to Arizona in 2017 where she enjoyed a very active life. Jean had strong ties to her Scottish heritage and in her own words wrote in her memoir:
"I'm sure my children will remember good things and annoying things about me, but I hope they remember that I have always enjoyed life. I have a long litany of gratitudes that I go through every day and a long prayer list for many individuals, family, friends, and others in need of support or healing, for my country, the world wide human family, various parts of it, the planet and especially for peace."
Jean is survived by children David Marshall (Maria), Douglas Marshall (Deborah), Andrew Marshall (Linda), and Susan Rodriguez Kennedy. Family includes the children of Jules Willson, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to Messinger Indian School Mortuary. Scottsdale, AZ
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019