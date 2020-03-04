Services
West Resthaven Funeral Home
6450 West Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
(623) 939-8394
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
West Resthaven Funeral Home
6450 West Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Mathis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn Jean (Mattox) Mathis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn Jean (Mattox) Mathis Obituary
Kathryn Jean (Mattox) Mathis

Peoria - Kathryn Jean (Mattox) Mathis, 70, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on March 2, 2020 in Glendale. She was loved by her husband Dennis, her children Dennis II (Maricel), Kevin (Jennifer), and Shannon (John), and her grandchildren Cody, Braydon, Sean, Luca, and Skyler, as well as many friends and family. Funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ with interment to follow at Resthaven Park Cemetery.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -