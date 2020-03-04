|
|
Kathryn Jean (Mattox) Mathis
Peoria - Kathryn Jean (Mattox) Mathis, 70, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on March 2, 2020 in Glendale. She was loved by her husband Dennis, her children Dennis II (Maricel), Kevin (Jennifer), and Shannon (John), and her grandchildren Cody, Braydon, Sean, Luca, and Skyler, as well as many friends and family. Funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ with interment to follow at Resthaven Park Cemetery.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020