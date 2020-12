Kathryn KeirScottsdale - Kathryn Keir, 80, of Scottsdale AZ, passed away on Dec 4, 2020.Kathryn was born on March 19, 1940 in Detroit MI and is survived by her husband Allan, children Peter and Amy, sister Patricia, grandchildren Chasen and Ashley as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial mass was held for family at Our Lady of Joy. She will be missed by all and remembered through her beautiful works of art.