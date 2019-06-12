Services
Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home
717 West Dobbins Road
Phoenix, AZ 85041
(602) 276-3601
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home
717 West Dobbins Road
Phoenix, AZ 85041
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Laveen Baptist Church
5036 West Dobbins Road
Laveen, AZ
Kathryn Louise Weatherly Obituary
Kathryn Louise Weatherly

Phoenix - 86, went home to be with the Lord on June 7, 2019. A Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home, 717 West Dobbins Road, Phoenix, AZ. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Laveen Baptist Church, 5036 West Dobbins Road, Laveen, AZ. A Graveside Service will immediately follow at Greenwood Memory Lawn Cemetery, 2300 West Van Buren Street, Phoenix, AZ. Arrangements entrusted to Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home, Inc. (602) 276-3601.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 12, 2019
