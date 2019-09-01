|
|
Kathryn M. Hoyman
Phoenix - Kathryn M. Hoyman, 88, entered into rest from dementia on August 25, 2019. Kathryn was from Greensburg, PA and a Phoenix resident for 53 years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Phoenix and Living Streams. While raising her 4 children she managed 2 doctor's offices, later worked for The State of Arizona, and finally the State of Arizona Office of Appeals. She was married to William for 44 years until his passing. She will be remembered as the matriarch of the family; for her loving, caring guidance, her nurturing, generosity, fortitude, friendliness, compassion, athleticism, and as a great conversationalist. Her essence of life and values will hopefully be seen and exemplified through her children and grandchildren. Kathryn (Daughter of Harry and Zeta Moyer) is survived by her brothers Donald (wife Marian) and Harry (wife Sally); sons Robert, Bruce, and Brian (wife Julie), and loving daughter Janet (husband Barry); grandsons David (wife Amanda), Michael, Dustin, Stephan; granddaughters Jennifer, Laura, Sarah, Jessica and Christina; and great grandchildren Jasmine and Walter Jr. Services are scheduled at Phoenix Memorial Park for Thursday September 5th. The visitation will begin at 10 am and the funeral service will start at 12 pm with the graveside service to follow. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 1, 2019