Kathryn R. Geduldig
Scottsdale - Kathryn was born in Walsenburg, Colorado to Amelia and Raymond Valdez on November 15, 1926. She was the eldest of three; she and her beloved siblings, Joe and Christy, enjoyed a wonderful childhood. The family relocated to Los Angeles California in 1941 where they quickly adapted to city life. She graduated from High School in Los Angeles in 1946 and continued her studies in the field of secretarial science and dance. Dance would become a lifelong passion and secondary vocation. At 23, she married Nelson Olsen who was her first love. Sadly, they divorced after 5-years. Newly single and independent, she procured a job as a switchboard operator and receptionist for the Sanitation District of Los Angeles County. During her tenure at the Sanitation District she was instrumental in getting several family members jobs with County, many of whom enjoyed lifelong careers. That tradition has been extended to a 3rd generation. In addition to her day job, she would perform at various dance venues throughout the United States and abroad. She was an accomplished dancer who focused on Flamenco, Hula and Belly dancing. Kathryn, known to her family as "Kitty", was an independent woman before the term had been coined. She was an adventuress who traveled the world on her own during the late 50s and early 60s. She took a trip around the world, an African Safari, and traveled extensively through Eupope, the Pacific, Asia and the Arabian Peninsula. Kathy was very proud of her Spanish heritage. Her family originated from a village near Santander in Northern Spain named Valdes. The Valdes name remains highly regarded in this region. She returned there frequently throughout her lifetime. In 1978, she was given a second chance at love and met her future husband Jerry Geduldig. After several unsuccessful attempts to match them up they finally met at the home of a mutual friend. Kathy arrived and began looking for her friend's dog and asked, "where is he?" to which Jerry answered, "here I am". Jerry's quick wit and fun nature tickled her funny bone and captured her heart. They married in 1982, she retired from the District and they pulled up stakes and moved to Scottsdale, Arizona when it was a one-horse town. They shared a love of travel, cats, and dogs. They spent their time between Scottsdale, Arizona and Laguna, California. After her mother passed away at age 100, she and Jerry lived a quiet life in their new home in Northern Scottsdale - their dream home called "The Dolly House". Her beloved husband died in 2012. Her last years were spent enjoying the beauty and tranquility of her home, her cat, the bunnies, and wild birds that she fed in her backyard. She remained very close to her family who frequently visited. Once she needed some assistance to live independently, she was lovingly cared for by Gabby, Irma and Jessica. She died peacefully, at home and surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her sister, Chris known as "Sissy", her nephews Bill, Craig and Joey and her nieces Tammy, Viviane, Georgia, Cindy, Linda, and Gina. And most importantly, her cat, PoPo Pie. She was perfect! For online condolences, please visit hansenmortuary.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 8 to May 10, 2020.