Kathryn Roberta Austin
Phoenix - Kathryn Roberta Austin, 91, passed away peacefully into the arms of our loving Lord on October 24, 2020. Kathryn was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all whose lives she touched. Kathryn was born in Phoenix, August 15, 1929. She spent her childhood nurturing vegetable gardens and learning to dance with grace and beauty. Her first day of school was at Creighton Elementary School, where she had a love of learning. Kathryn looked forward to high school and subsequently attended Phoenix Union High School. Kathryn married Horace Shelby Austin, her devoted husband for 57 years, who preceded her, and they had three children. She was the beloved mother of Susan, Shelley (Ted) and Stephanie (John), the proud grandmother of Jacklyn, Katie, Alanna, Janet, Ryan, Kendra, Mitchell, Cary, Courtney, and Brandon, and great-grandmother of thirteen and the great-great-grandmother of three.
Kathryn was a wonderful cook, and she saved her cooking talents especially for her loved ones. She and Shelby loved to go to their cabin up north and enjoyed beach vacations in California with her family. She was highly skilled and knowledgeable in the area of antiques. She had her own antique shop in Phoenix for many years. In her younger years, she was very active in school and learned French because she loved the French culture. She attended Gene Bumph Dance Studio. Kathryn was an accomplished dancer and performed several times a year at the Orpheum Theater. She went on to pursue acting at the Phoenix Little Theater until she got married. Kathryn devoted her time to her husband and family. While her daughters were in elementary school, she was the President of the PTA and donated her time as Homeroom Mother in all her daughters' classes. While her girls were attending high school, Kathryn was an Administrative Assistant at Camelback High School. She was a dedicated daughter and cared for her mother, Ruby Osborn, until her passing. Everyone that met Kathryn was drawn to her loving kindness, humor and beauty, inside and outside.
Most of all, she loved her family and instilled in her daughters strength, determination and perseverance that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
On November 3, 2020, in Kathryn's honor, there will be a private Remembrance Service for Kathryn's family at Hansen Chapel in Phoenix. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Phoenix Children's Hospital.
