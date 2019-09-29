|
Kathryn "Kit" Walsh
Tempe - Kathryn "Kit" Walsh, 90, of Tempe, AZ, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2019. Kit was born in Lawrence, Massachusetts to Edward and Julia Alekel on January 19, 1929. She was preceded in death by her husbands, James Walsh and Raymond Bistany, and by her son, Michael Bistany. Kit is survived by her children, Nancy Bistany, John (Madonna) Bistany, Richard Bistany, and James (Elizabeth) Bistany, daughter-in-law Julie (Michael) Bistany, eight grandchildren, and a great-granddaughter.
Kit was a graduate of Boston City Hospital 1949 and National Louis University 1981 (B.A.). She was married to Raymond Bistany from 1952 until his death in 1966 and then married to James Walsh in 1970 until his death in 2009. Kit raised her family in Des Plaines, Illinois, and served the children of District 62 Des Plaines Public Schools for 22 years as a school nurse, after which she retired and moved to Arizona. Kit loved to travel and especially enjoyed her trips with Jim to Greece and her summers spent in San Luis Obispo, California.
At her request, no services are scheduled. Those wishing to honor Kit Walsh may do so at her favorite charity - .
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 29, 2019