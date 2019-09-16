|
|
Kathy Furrh
Mesa - Our beloved Mom has gone to heaven to be with God & those who have passed before her. Kathy Furrh of Mesa, AZ passed away Monday 9/9/19 at home with her family by her side. She leaves behind her daughter and son, Fonda & Shane, Son-in-Law Grant, Grandson Cole, Sister Dianne, and many loved nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, 9/21/19, 10 AM at Living Word Bible Church, 3520 E. Brown Rd. Mesa, AZ
In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the family for a tree to be planted in Kathy's honor or to www.EVHospice.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 16, 2019