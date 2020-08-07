Kathy Henry
Glendale - Kathy Sue Henry, age 64 of Glendale, Arizona passed away on July 30, 2020. Born July 9, 1956 in Lincoln, Nebraska to the late William "Ed" and Betty Wilson. It may have taken her a few tries to get it right but on May 10, 1996 she finally met her match and married the love of her life David Henry.
Kathy was a spit fire from day one and stubborn could not even begin to describe her when she "knew" she was right. It was this stubbornness and fire that made her love so intensely. Her loyalty was unwavering and those who had the pleasure of calling her a friend were never the same again.
She was very artistic and had an eye for what looked good. Through the years she worked on various crafts which brought her joy, much like her immediate family who all shared the artistic gene. She also loved to travel with her husband, family, and friends. The pines, beaches, and cruises were amongst her favorite places to go.
Another joy was caring for the family's horses. Kathy was always an animal lover, but the addition of her equine family sparked another passion that was dormant until their arrival. This passion was shared and embraced by her daughter Brandi.
She is survived by her loving husband, David Henry, brother William "Bill" Wilson, daughter Brandi Jacques, step-daughter Michelle Gregory, and step-son Jeff Henry. The family would love to have the opportunity to celebrate her life with everyone she has touched; unfortunately, the current restrictions make that impossible.
A private funeral service will be held for the family. Services by Heritage Funeral Chapel (623) 974-3671 www.heritagefuneralchapels.com