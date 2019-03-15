|
Katie Martinez
Chandler - Katie Martinez, age 85, died on March 9, 2019 at Brookdale Chandler Regional Assisted Living Community in Chandler, Arizona.
She was born on June 30, 1933 in Clarkdale, Arizona to Efren and Isabel Gonzales. In 1950, she moved with her family to Ajo, Arizona where she lived the next 66 years. In 2017, she was moved to Chandler Regional Assisted Living Community and spent the last few years of her life being cared for by them.
On January, 26, 1957, she was married to Henry (Hank) Martinez. They were married for 56 years before his passing in 2013.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry (Hank), her brothers Rodolfo (Margaret), Elias (Angie) and Efren and her sisters, Elsie (Manuel) Castaneda, Helen (Andy) Daniel and Esther (Rudy) Barragan.
She is survived by her many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Services will be held at the Immaculate Conception Church in Ajo, Arizona on Saturday, March 23, 2019 beginning with the rosary at 9:30 a.m. followed by the mass at 10:00 a.m.
The family has asked if you plan on attending her services, to please wear something pink, this being Katie's favorite color.
Donations may be made to the Ajo Catholic Daughters of the Americas, in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 15, 2019