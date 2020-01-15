|
|
Katie Ong
Chandler - Katie Ong, 92, passed away peacefully on January 12, 2020. Born in Canton, China, Katie immigrated 67 years ago to Phoenix to join her husband, Louis Ong. Together with family they established the New Valley Market and Liquors. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. After retiring in 1979, Katie and Louis enjoyed time with family, gardening, and traveling. Her husband predeceased her in 2012. She is survived by her brother, three sons, two daughters, and six grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 19 from 5-7 pm, at the Greenwood Memory Lawn Chapel, 719 North 27th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85009. Funeral service will be held at the Greenwood Memory Serenity Chapel, on Monday January 20, beginning at 11 am. A brief visitation will be held from 10-11 am, on the day of service.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020