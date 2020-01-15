Services
Greenwood/Memory Lawn Mortuary
719 North 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85009
(602) 272-5639
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Greenwood/Memory Lawn Mortuary
719 North 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85009
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greenwood/Memory Lawn Mortuary
719 North 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85009
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Greenwood/Memory Lawn Mortuary
719 North 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85009
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katie Ong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katie Ong

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katie Ong Obituary
Katie Ong

Chandler - Katie Ong, 92, passed away peacefully on January 12, 2020. Born in Canton, China, Katie immigrated 67 years ago to Phoenix to join her husband, Louis Ong. Together with family they established the New Valley Market and Liquors. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. After retiring in 1979, Katie and Louis enjoyed time with family, gardening, and traveling. Her husband predeceased her in 2012. She is survived by her brother, three sons, two daughters, and six grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 19 from 5-7 pm, at the Greenwood Memory Lawn Chapel, 719 North 27th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85009. Funeral service will be held at the Greenwood Memory Serenity Chapel, on Monday January 20, beginning at 11 am. A brief visitation will be held from 10-11 am, on the day of service.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -