Resources
More Obituaries for Kay Ruth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kay Ann (Purdy) Ruth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kay Ann (Purdy) Ruth Obituary
Kay Ann Ruth (Purdy)

Gilbert - Kay touched many lives throughout her 25 years in Teaching. She had a beautiful gift of knowing when to help others, from touching your arm knowing you were in need, to stopping you from making a life altering decision. Kay loved the Holiday's. Her smile shined bright and her eyes sparkled with excitement. She taught for 25 years at Barcelona Jr. High, Snowflake High School and Show Low High School. Her influence over the years with her students lasted well into their adulthood. Kay never knew a stranger. She had the biggest heart and was the best secret keeper. She wanted the best for all those around her. Kay loved music, the outdoors, the ocean and especially San Diego. Kay enjoyed collecting angels. Kay had one pet dog named Toby, she loved that dog. Kay's love for her bear, Buddy, was endless. He spent countless hours with her and was by her side during her treatments. If Kay had one wish for you, she would want you to live your best life and to help others.

Kay Ann Ruth passed away September 27,2019, at Age 72. She was born September 7, 1947 in Albion, Michigan. She moved from Litchfield, Michigan to Phoenix, Arizona at age 15. She attended Camelback High School. She lived in Arizona for 57 years. She married Bill Ruth on September 7, 1968 in Yuma, Arizona.

Education: B.A, M.A, Education Secondary, Arizona State University. Corporate Officer Vita Products Inc.

Surviving Relatives: William Larsen Ruth, Husband Gilbert, Arizona, Mary Denny, Jan Wawrzyniak, Judy Shier, Surviving Sisters.

Deceased Relatives: Raymond Purdy, Father, Mildred Hyland, Mother, John Purdy and her twin Ray Purdy, Brothers.

Celebration of Life Spring 2020

East Valley Maricopa County

Show Low Arizona

Litchfield, Michigan
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.