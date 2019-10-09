|
Kay Ann Ruth (Purdy)
Gilbert - Kay touched many lives throughout her 25 years in Teaching. She had a beautiful gift of knowing when to help others, from touching your arm knowing you were in need, to stopping you from making a life altering decision. Kay loved the Holiday's. Her smile shined bright and her eyes sparkled with excitement. She taught for 25 years at Barcelona Jr. High, Snowflake High School and Show Low High School. Her influence over the years with her students lasted well into their adulthood. Kay never knew a stranger. She had the biggest heart and was the best secret keeper. She wanted the best for all those around her. Kay loved music, the outdoors, the ocean and especially San Diego. Kay enjoyed collecting angels. Kay had one pet dog named Toby, she loved that dog. Kay's love for her bear, Buddy, was endless. He spent countless hours with her and was by her side during her treatments. If Kay had one wish for you, she would want you to live your best life and to help others.
Kay Ann Ruth passed away September 27,2019, at Age 72. She was born September 7, 1947 in Albion, Michigan. She moved from Litchfield, Michigan to Phoenix, Arizona at age 15. She attended Camelback High School. She lived in Arizona for 57 years. She married Bill Ruth on September 7, 1968 in Yuma, Arizona.
Education: B.A, M.A, Education Secondary, Arizona State University. Corporate Officer Vita Products Inc.
Surviving Relatives: William Larsen Ruth, Husband Gilbert, Arizona, Mary Denny, Jan Wawrzyniak, Judy Shier, Surviving Sisters.
Deceased Relatives: Raymond Purdy, Father, Mildred Hyland, Mother, John Purdy and her twin Ray Purdy, Brothers.
Celebration of Life Spring 2020
East Valley Maricopa County
Show Low Arizona
Litchfield, Michigan
