Kay Carol Robison Kollock



Phoenix - Kay Carol Robison Kollock



Nov. 22, 1939 - Nov. 7, 2020



Born in Zenia, Ohio, died in Phoenix AZ at home after a long illness.



After her father died in WWII, she, her mother, sister Gail, and future father by adoption, Alan Shepard Kollock moved to Long Island NY. Kay married William Timoshevick on Dec. 26, 1958. They were married 20 years before divorcing. They had four children together: Kay (Gregory) Foster of Constantia, NY; Penny Timoshevick of Aguila, AZ; Holly Timoshevick of Wickenburg, AZ; and her son (predeceased) William Timoshevick.



She leaves behind 8 grandchildren: Ryan Foster of NY, Bradley Foster of NY, Aaron Foster of NY, Noel Foster of NY, Corina O'Connell of NY, Russell Henkel of CA, Samantha Wilcox of CA, Emmitt Timoshevick of CA; and 3 great-grandsons: Nicholas Avery of NY, Blake Foster of NY, and Wyatt O'Connell of NY. As a Navy wife she raised her family in California, Maine, and Rhode Island. She later lived in New York, California, and Arizona - Wickenburg, Aguila, and finally in Phoenix where she died at home in the loving care of her longtime friend and later fiancé, William Charles Crowley III. She leaves behind many friends from all over the country, with whom she had continued long distance relationships. She was a dedicated mother, teaching her children that home wasn't a building but where you lived with your family. In her later years, Kay was a well-known and respected award-winning beadwork artisan. No funeral services are planned at this time.









