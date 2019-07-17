Kay Martin



Phoenix - Kay Martin was born in Winooski, Vermont in 1936. She moved to Los Angles at age six. She passed away at age 82 on July 5th, 2019. She qualified and ran the Boston Marathon at the age of 72. Only 14 women in that age group qualified in 2008. In 2003 at age 66 she bicycled from San Francisco to Washington, DC in 61 days. She was sponsored by the National Council of Catholic Bishops. She received her BA and MS in chemistry and education from Mt. St. Mary's College in Los Angles. As a nun she taught in Watts, Brentwood and Sonoma California for 17 years. For 6 years she was commissioned Lay Pastor of the Presbyterian Church and assisted many of the Homeless in Phoenix. She married Duke Martin in 1977. Together they taught white water canoeing. He passed away in 1988. In 2003 she married Lyle Langlois while they were backpacking in the New Zealand! She beat him in a large number of foot races, and triathlons. They travelled together and raced in many countries including South Africa, Brazil, Israel, Russia and the Pikes Peak Ascent! She loved the Franciscan Renewal Center at 5802 East Lincoln Dr. Scottsdale, AZ. Where we will celebrate her life on Friday July 19th at 10:30am. www.almoore-grimshaw.com Published in The Arizona Republic on July 17, 2019