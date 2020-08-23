Kay R. Bender, Powell, Reid



Scottsdale - Kathryn Regina Reid was born on September 29, 1932 in Logansport, Indiana to George R 'Buss' and Jeanette Minneman Bender. Kay died on August 18, 2020, at Our Parent Home in Scottsdale. She was predeceased by her first husband Jack L. Powell in 1981 and her second husband Joseph B. Reid in 2005, brothers William Bender in 2001, Vincent Bender 2020. Brother In law Jerry Benson in 2010. She and Jack moved with their three daughters to Scottsdale, Arizona in 1964. Mom loved her day trips, just sitting the car watching the beautiful sights of our wonderful country. She is survived sister Madonna Benson, brother, Jim 'Buck' Bender, (Ruth), sister in laws Delores Bender and Bernadine Bender, all of Logansport, IN. She is also survived by her three daughters, Ginny Sharpe (Paul), Debbie Driscoll (Tom) both of Phoenix and Karen Epperly (Ron) of Flagstaff. Grandchildren, Becky Gott (Mike), Tony Mercurio (Hollie), Bob Sharpe, Barbie Schimke (Zach), all from the valley. Great grandchildren, Zachary, Aaron and Tyler Mercurio, Evelyn and Olivia Schimke. Samuel Epperly from Flagstaff. Also, many loving nieces & nephews. Services will be on Wednesday, August 26 at Green Acres, at 10:00 She would appreciate any donations to Hospice of the Valley. We appreciated all that they have done for our mom.









