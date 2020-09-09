Kay Sylvia Montoya



Scottsdale - Kay Sylvia Montoya, 81, passed away peacefully in her sleep in Scottsdale, Arizona Sept. 5, 2020 with her husband Herb and daughter Karen nearby.



Kay was a pioneer. She was a proud fourth generation Alaskan born August 21, 1939 in Skagway to Christine and Ken Lamoreaux. Kay, like many Alaskans, was strong-willed, generous of spirit and filled with a sense of adventure.



Family played a central role in her life. After 53 years of marriage, her face still lit up when her husband Herb walked into the room. She was proud of her twins Kevin and Karen and sons Patrick and Tim. The kids were lucky enough to have a mom who led the local brownie troop, helped with parades and events, kept score at the little league field and baked fresh cookies as an after school treat.



When her children grew older, Kay found her calling advocating for women. As a business representative at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) she represented clerical workers. There she was dedicated to leading the struggle to bring equal pay and fair conditions to women across Alaska.



After retiring, Kay spent her days lighting up every room she entered, listening to music and singing along and riding her bike. She was an activist at heart. She relished luring any willing party into a friendly debate about some issue or idea at hand.



In Anchorage, Kay and Herb lived in the same house where they raised their family until they left Alaska due to health issues.



Her spirit lives on in her family, the many lives she touched and the beauty of Alaska and Arizona.



Kay was preceded in death by her beloved son Kevin, her granddaughter Ashley, her grandson Joshua and her sister Karen Alexander.



She leaves behind her husband and best friend Herb; daughter Karen and spouse Michael; son Patrick and partner Ramona; and son Tim and spouse Sherri. She also leaves six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.



She loved and cherished many friends and relatives throughout many states including the Kimberly Rogers family; the Alexanders and their families; and the Hulls.



Kay's family will host celebrations of her life in Anchorage and Scottsdale after it is safe to travel and gather. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be sent to Hospice of the Valley, Sherman House.









