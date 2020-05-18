Keagan Charles Guth
Keagan Charles Guth

Keagan Charles Guth, 60, passed away on May 14, 2020.

He is survived by his son Charles "Jimmy" (Darcie), and daughter Theresa. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren; Kylie, James "Lil' Jimmy", Jacob, Maximus, Bradley, and 4 sisters. He is predeceased by his parents, Charles & Bonnita Guth, brother Randall, and his best furry friend Rocky.

Keagan was brought to Arizona at the age of 18 months, when his parents moved from Jamestown, NY. Keagan loved to camp in the mountains, and was happiest when he could be out hunting and fishing with his son. Keagan also was creative in wood-working, and the beautiful pieces he made will be cherished by his family.

Unfortunately, due to current virus restrictions, there will be no visitation or service. A Memorial will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of cards or flowers, please make a donation to your favorite animal shelter or American Heart Association. Please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/youngtown-az if you would like to leave a memory of Keagan or condolences for the family.




Published in The Arizona Republic from May 18 to May 24, 2020.
