Keith Edwin Klemme
1927 - 2020
Keith Edwin Klemme

Scottsdale - Keith E. Klemme, age 93, passed away July 27th, 2020. Keith was born in Eldora, Iowa on February 8, 1927, and has lived in the valley for 52 years. He is survived by his son, Keith R. (wife Kathy) Klemme; Grandsons Jason (wife Misty) Ryan, Dustin (wife Shann) And Tarrin and Great Grandchildren Ariana, Tyler, Hailey, Danessa, Kayla and Matthew. Keith was an incredible Musician having played professionally with the Big Bands, As well becoming an engineer for Motorola. Keith will be Greatly missed by all those blessed by knowing him. A Memorial Service will be held at Messinger Indian School Mortuary on August 8th.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
