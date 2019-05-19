Keith Ernest Von Sprecken



Phoenix - Keith Ernest Von Sprecken, age 90, of Phoenix, Arizona passed away peacefully on Sunday April 28, 2019. Keith was born in Wyoming, Iowa on September 25, 1928, the first of four children to Ernest and Glenys Von Sprecken. He married his life long love and wife of 68 years, Phyllis in 1950. He farmed in his younger years and after moving to Phoenix on February 14, 1962, worked for his father-in-law in the plumbing business, later becoming a member of Union 469 from which he retired in 1990. Keith loved traveling and spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his brothers, Dennis and Bruce; sister Kathy - all of Iowa. He will be deeply missed by his children, Wendy, Randy, Sheryl (Dave), Vickie, Ricky (Caron), and Ron. Keith was the proud grandfather of seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Memorial services for Keith will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 24 at Green Acres Mortuary and Cemetery Chapel of Light in Scottsdale. A reception will occur directly after the service at the Elks Club , 6398 E. Oak St. in Scottsdale. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.greenacresmortuary.net for the Von Sprecken family. Published in The Arizona Republic on May 19, 2019