Keith Godfrey Johnson
Surprise - Keith Godfrey Johnson, 77, of Surprise, AZ passed away on Sept 13, 2020, 6 days before his 78th birthday. Keith was born in Croydon in the United Kingdom. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Sandra Johnson Staehle, his daughters Caroline (Jon) Armstrong and Kate Rookes, his brothers Steve (Pauline) and Philip (Evelyn) and grandsons Samuel and Dominic Armstrong and Devon Rookes, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Keith went to Evesham College in the U.K. and was an electrical engineer who spent a substantial part of his career in the broadcast television industry in positions ranging from production and product development to sales and marketing and the licensing of patents and technology. His first job was at the BBC, followed by Ampex for whom he worked and resided in Stockholm, Beirut, and Athens. He spent more than 20 years at RCA, subsequently acquired by GE, where he ran the Broadcast Division's London office until he was transferred to the Division's headquarters in Camden, NJ in 1982. After the GE acquisition, Keith worked at the corporate offices in Princeton, NJ where he was a VP of Licensing and Patent Technology Transfers.
He was an international traveler, known for frequently swapping car keys with Sandi at the Philadelphia airport when he was flying out and she was returning home. He will be remembered for his kindness and compassion, his intelligence and quick wit, his ability to captivate listeners with his storytelling and of course, his love of a good pint and a curry. Although he became an American citizen, he was the quintessential Brit.
He lived with grace, died with dignity, and is now healed. Goodnight sweet prince.
