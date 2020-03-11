Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Kleist
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Kleist

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keith Kleist Obituary
Keith Kleist

Died Tuesday, March 10, 2020 after a long illness.

Keith was born on July 31, 1930 In Cokato, Minn., the son of Violet (Diers) and Leon Kleist.

A business graduate of the University of Minnesota, class of 1952, Keith moved to Fargo, North Dakota to start Fargo Water Equipment Co., the first of many successful water-works related businesses.

An avid golfer with a passion for travel, Keith and his wife Jo, moved to Scottsdale 34 years ago, and joined Gainey Ranch Golf Club.

Keith is survived by his loving wife Of 32 years, Jo (Chenevey), sons Kent (Diane), Jeff (Bridget), daughter Lisa St. Peter (Pat), step-children Joey Goodson (Bob) and John Ford Davis, sisters Janet Wallaker and Judy Hankerson (Bruce), and six grandchildren.

He will be greatly missed , and always in our hearts.

Contributions in Keith's memory, gratefully accepted by Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -