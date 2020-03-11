|
|
Keith Kleist
Died Tuesday, March 10, 2020 after a long illness.
Keith was born on July 31, 1930 In Cokato, Minn., the son of Violet (Diers) and Leon Kleist.
A business graduate of the University of Minnesota, class of 1952, Keith moved to Fargo, North Dakota to start Fargo Water Equipment Co., the first of many successful water-works related businesses.
An avid golfer with a passion for travel, Keith and his wife Jo, moved to Scottsdale 34 years ago, and joined Gainey Ranch Golf Club.
Keith is survived by his loving wife Of 32 years, Jo (Chenevey), sons Kent (Diane), Jeff (Bridget), daughter Lisa St. Peter (Pat), step-children Joey Goodson (Bob) and John Ford Davis, sisters Janet Wallaker and Judy Hankerson (Bruce), and six grandchildren.
He will be greatly missed , and always in our hearts.
Contributions in Keith's memory, gratefully accepted by Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020