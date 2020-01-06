|
Keith Lee Andresen
Mesa - Keith Lee Andresen, aka HK-"Handsome Keith" was born September 19, 1928 on a farm in northeast Nebraska outside of Plainview and passed away in Mesa, AZ on January 3rd, 2020. He was 91 years young.
Keith was a standout athlete at Plainview High School, (a 1946 graduate), where he lettered in football, basketball & baseball. He was a veteran, serving in the Army, as a member of the 25th Infantry Division, 27th Regiment and served in Japan during the occupation in 1946 & 1947. He graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1952 with a degree in English and played freshman football for the Huskers until a knee injury ended his football career.
Keith and the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Alice Dickinson Andresen were married in 1950. They were married for over 63 years and raised their boys in Lincoln, NE until 1971, when Keith accepted a position heading the Arizona Auto Dealers Association and moved their family to Tempe, AZ. He retired from AADA in 1988. He was also a respected lobbyist in the Arizona State Legislature and served as Chairman of the National Auto Dealers Association.
Keith loved spending time with his family, rooting on his beloved Cornhuskers and playing golf at Alta Mesa Country Club.
Keith is preceded in death by his wife Alice and daughter in-law Susan. He is survived by four sons; Lee, Jeff, Alan & Joel. Three daughters in-law; Kris, Kathy & Kandi, 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
He will be greatly missed!
A memorial service for Keith will be held on Friday, January 10th at 1:00 pm at Love of Christ Lutheran Church, 1525 N Power Rd, Mesa, AZ 85205.
Followed by a reception at Alta Mesa Country Club, 1460 N Alta Mesa Dr, Mesa, AZ 85205
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020