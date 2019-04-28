Resources
Keith Lynn McDowell

Keith Lynn McDowell

Phoenix - Keith Lynn McDowell was born 1/14/1951 in Phoenix, AZ. He spent his life and died 4/20/2019 in Phoenix. He was preceded in death by both parents, William and Maejean. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Rhonda, daughters Erin McDowell, Haley Stant, Kyra Hamilton and 4 grandchildren Leilani, Rylie, Flora, Porter and his 2 sisters Kelly McDowell and Kendra Pickett. Contact any family member for details of a party to celebrate his life on May 18th. Visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 28, 2019
